Saco AEI Polymers workers help those in need

Like many companies, Saco AEI Polymers on Danner Drive in Aurora wanted to do something to help those in need.

So when COO Ron Smolenski asked Jan O’Brien to come up with an idea to help those in need, she created the 24 Days of December. The idea was to ask the team to come up with specific types of food donations for 24 straight days. Each day a different type of non-perishable food was requested and each day the 22-person team rose to the occasion.

When the 24 days was over, more than 1,250 pounds of food was collected — or almost 60 pounds of food per team member. That works out to over 900 meals.

The food was shared with the Aurora Food Pantry, which is part of the Volunteers of America; The Aurora Community Relief Fund; and a food pantry in Mantua.

To help, email bruceh@F2S@gmail.com. Food2Share is a local non-profit organization focused on feeding those in need. It is a ministry partner of Christ Community Chapel’s Aurora campus.

This information was provided by Food2Share.