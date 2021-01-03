Aurora's One Fund reaches 93.2% of its goal

Submitted content

As of last Saturday, the One Fund reached 93.2% of the $67,000 goal. To date, 347 cards were returned out of 10,480 mailed. The business drive accounted for $5,235.00 and the residential drive accounted for $ 57,226.00 for a total of $ 62,461.00 and 93.2%.

To receive a pledge card, call the number below and a card will be mailed to you. Contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 111, Aurora Ohio, 44202.

The One Fund is managed by a group of citizens that are all volunteers. There are no paid executives. The One Fund has less than a 4% administration cost that covers filing fees, postage and printing cost.

Any questions concerning the Aurora One Fund can be directed to Executive Director Joe Kotlin at 330-562-7233 or President John Schamader at 330-562- 0248.

This information is provided by the One Fund.