Anna Maria of Aurora residents, staff get COVID vaccine

Residents and staff of The Campus of Anna Maria of Aurora recently received the first round of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the assisted living facility, everyone is doing fine and excited to complete the second round of the vaccination on Jan. 13. The vaccinations were administered by Absolute Pharmacy in North Canton.

“We feel so fortunate that our residents and staff can be part of the first wave of vaccinations," said Aaron Baker, administrator and owner. "We have a ways to go, but it's a huge step on the path to getting back to normal."

Andrew Horsburgh, scheduling coordinator for Anna Maria’s home care division, Family Tree Home Care, said, “It’s just a relief. It’s not over, but we’re on our way.”

This information was provided by Anna Maria of Aurora.