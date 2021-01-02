Retired Twinsburg firefighter turns patches into art

TWINSBURG – A retired Twinsburg firefighter/paramedic recently donated painted renderings of the fire department’s patches on oak plaques.

“[ Robert Davet Sr.] crafted solid oak, hand-painted carvings which depict every patch that the department utilized over our 100-year history, including our current patch which was rolled out last year,” said Steve Bosso, assistant fire chief and CIO. “The plaques are now proudly displayed in our entryway at Station 1.”

Davet, who retired in 2018, said he has been working on this project “for at least 10 years.”

“First I had to get all the patches,” he said. “The hardest one to find was the Reserve patch.” He added that he has seven of the patches.

Woodworking had already been a hobby, Davet said, but “once I retired, my woodworking hobby went to the next level.”

To advance his woodworking, Davet said he bought a CNC Router. There was, he said, a bit of a learning curve.

“For the first year it was nothing but a sawdust and kindling maker as I learned how to use it,” Davet said. “Once I got comfortable on how it worked and what to do and what not to do then I came up with the plaque idea.”

Davet’s son, also named Robert or Bob, works full time with the Northfield Village Fire Department and the Twinsburg Fire Department since July 2018. Davet Sr.’s father and grandfather also worked for the Twinsburg Fire Department.

