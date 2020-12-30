Visits with Santa at Case-Barlow Farm

Kent Weeklies

Santa was a popular fellow at Case-Barlow Farm this season. So popular in fact, the Case-Barlow Farm board members had to offer a second day of Santa in the Barn, to accommodate all the children who wanted to share their wishes with him during this socially distanced event.

"We spaced out the visitors for Santa, and filled up so quickly, we offered a second day of reservations for our popular Santa in the Barn event," said Donna Rotacki, Case-Barlow Farm Board member and event chair. "We just didn't want to turn away any children from having a visit with Santa."

Case-Barlow Farm's large barn offered a spacious area for individual families to wait. Children were able to speak with Santa and share their most special Christmas wishes. Parents were then able to take a photo of their child with Santa, who was seated in his sleigh. Home Depot generously donated wooden toy kits that the children were able to take home to assemble, paint and enjoy.

More than 150 children took part over the two-day period.

This event was provided free of charge, by Case-Barlow Farm, although those who had donated to CBF fundraising drive, had the first chance to register for the event. Donations, of course, are always welcomed at www.casebarlow.com.

Case-Barlow Farm, Inc. is an independent nonprofit corporation formed to restore the Case-Barlow homestead and to foster for future generations an appreciation for the spirit and heritage of its builders. CBF is listed on the Ohio Historical Inventory, has received recognition by the Hudson Historical Society and is a designated Underground Railroad by the Friends of Freedom Society.

Case-Barlow Farm is a regional model of historic preservation and adaptive reuse. CBF engages the community in authentic interactive experiences, offering a perspective of events, issues, and people of the Western Reserve from the past to the present