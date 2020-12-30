Tallmadge home voted best lights in five communities

The Tallmadge winner of the city's Light Up the Night holiday decorating competition has also been named the overall winner among four other communities.

Residents of participating communities — Tallmadge, Atwater, Brimfield, Rootstown and Suffield — as well as nonresidents could vote for their favorite light display up until Dec. 21.

George Matthews, of 809 Bentley Place Blvd., was named the winner on Dec. 22. Other finalists included 4773 Virginia Road in Atwater, 935 Cyprus Circle in Brimfield, 4220 Wilson Ave. in Rootstown and 1701 Woodlark Drive in Suffield.

Matthews received a gift basket with selections from each participating community.

