Cuyahoga Falls, Woodridge students will resume classes Jan. 4

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Students in the Cuyahoga Falls and Woodridge school districts are scheduled to return to classes on Jan. 4, albeit in different learning settings.

All students in the Cuyahoga Falls City School District will continue taking classes in the virtual format during the weeks of Jan. 4-8, and Jan. 11-15.

Unless Summit County is placed into the Level 4 (purple) designation on the state's COVID-19 map, Woodridge Local School District students in grades K-5 will return to classes in-person, five days a week, and those in grades 6-12 will return to the hybrid model on Jan. 4, according to superintendent Walter Davis.

Davis said all students would be shifted to an all-remote learning setting if Summit County was placed in the Level 4 (purple) designation on the state's COVID-19 map.

In both districts, students who are enrolled in the online only format will continue on that platform when classes resume Jan. 4.

On Nov. 30, all Cuyahoga Falls students were moved to all-remote learning. On Nov. 16, grades K-5 in the Falls had returned to five-day, in-person instruction; middle and high school students remained on a hybrid plan.

In Woodridge, all students went to all-remote learning on Dec. 1. Prior to that, K-5 students had been going to school in-person, five days per week, while students in grades 6-12 were on a hybrid model.

