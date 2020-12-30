The One Fund reaches 84.8% of the goal

Kent Weeklies

As of last Thursday, the One Fund reached 84.8% of the $67,000 goal. To date, 333 cards were returned out of 10,480 mailed. The business drive accounted for $2,735 and the residential drive accounted for $54,051 for a total of $ 56,766 and 84.8%.

To receive a pledge card, call the number below and a card will be mailed to you. Contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 111, Aurora Ohio, 44202.

The One Fund is managed by a group of citizens that are all volunteers. There are no paid executives in this organization. The One Fund has less than a 4% administration cost that covers filing fees, postage and printing cost.

Any questions concerning the Aurora One Fund can be directed to the Executive Director Joe Kotlin at 330-562-7233 or President John Schamader at 330-562- 0248.

This information provided by the One Fund.