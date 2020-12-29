Tallmadge Council: Former Mayor Christopher Grimm returning to local government

Former Tallmadge Mayor Christopher Grimm has returned to local government.

On Dec. 17, the Tallmadge Democratic precinct committee members chose Grimm to fill the at-large city council seat left vacant by Michael Carano, who resigned Dec. 11.

Grimm was one of five people who expressed interest in Carano's unexpired term, but one of four who applied. In addition to Grimm, the precinct committee considered Chuck Victor, Colton Jones and Robin VanDevender.

Grimm previously served as councilman at-large for eight years, council president for two terms and as mayor for 14 years. He also served on the original and second charter review commissions.

He left the mayor's office to work as the Stow Municipal Court chief deputy clerk but said he regretted that decision after two weeks. He retired after a year with the court. He has been retired for 10 years and is the current president of the Tallmadge Historical Society.

"I missed working for community," Grimm said. "I've gotten to a point in life where everything's pretty good. The opening came up, and I thought it would be fulfilling to go back and do what I enjoyed most in life, which is working for my local government."

The appointment expires at the end of 2021 and the position will be on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Grimm said he already has his petition to seek election and plans to file in the next couple weeks.

