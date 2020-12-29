New housing development expected in northern Twinsburg Township

TWINSBURG TOWNSHIP – A new housing development in northern Twinsburg Township is expected to become a reality within the next year.

The Retreat at Liberty Lakes, which is at the north end of Liberty Road, near the Solon border in the township, “will include all single family detached units, geared by design toward seniors and empty nesters,” said Rob Kagler, township administrator. Kagler added that the “development will not be age-restricted.”

Summit County Council unanimously passed legislation connected to the single family residential development Monday, including legislation approving assessments on the prospective homeowners for drainage maintenance, and legislation approving the first phase of the subdivision. Around $2.1 million in performance bonds has been approved for Phase 1 of the project, furnished by The Continental Insurance Company.

Kagler said the development was first proposed a couple of years ago by Pulte Homes of Ohio. It was approved by the zoning commission and township trustees in 2018 before going to the county for a review of the subdivision.

“The county review was a lengthy one, largely due to floodplain boundary issues, which the developer had to resolve separately with FEMA,” Kagler said. “The subdivision received final county approval late this year and began construction shortly after that. Homes are expected to be constructed beginning in 2021, with an application for a model home already submitted and under review.”

Macey Kessler, corporate communications manager with PulteGroup, which is based out of Atlanta, said that Pulte aims to start construction of Phase 1 in the spring of 2021.

“We expect to begin construction on a model home in January,” Kessler said.

Phase 1 includes constructing 31 homes on about 26 acres, Kessler said. Phase 2 will include 29 lots on about 13 acres.

According to information from Pulte Homes, houses will start at $289,990. There are four design options, with bedrooms ranging from two to four, with options for two or three bathrooms. Two-car garages also are included.

The assessments will be handled through the Summit County Engineer’s office, Kagler said.

“They vary based on development size and infrastructure, and are included and billed and paid with property taxes,” Kagler said. “For The Retreat at Liberty Lakes, it looks like semi-annual -- twice per year -- will range from $233.74 to $249.39, averaging $235.31 over all lots.”

In summer 2018, township trustees had approved rezoning the 39 acres of land from R-5 single-family low density residential to R-2 single- and two-family medium density residential and planned residential development.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@theeaconjournal.com