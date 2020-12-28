Stow extends call to artists

The submission deadline for Level Ground: A Stow Celebration of Women in Arts has been extended to Jan. 8, and the call to artists has been expanded to include artists who live outside of the city.

More:Stow to celebrate female artists

The exhibition — the first public art show in the city presented by the Stow Arts Commission — is open to all artists who identify as female. Stow residents will be given first consideration.

For more information visit https://stowohio.org/women-in-the-arts/.