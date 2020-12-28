Longtime educator retiring from Hudson City Schools

A longtime local educator and administrator will enter retirement in the new year.

Steve Marlow, who has served as the Hudson City School District’s director of business operations since 2018, will step down Dec. 31 .

The board of education approved hiring Thomas Barone as director of operations. Barone will work with the district for the transition until Dec. 31 and officially take over his official duties on Jan. 4.

Marlow said the Hudson City School district was “a great place” to work.

“I wouldn’t be here without the great people in this organization,” Marlow said. “I appreciate everyone and their work here. It’s not about me, its about everyone else.”

Marlow, who grew up in Twinsburg, was initially hired by the Hudson schools as interim business manager in February 2018 when former business manager Derek Cluse resigned to take the position of deputy chief financial officer with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Previously, Marlow said he served with the Twinsburg City Schools for 17 years as a building level administrator, assistant superintendent and superintendent. He also served as superintendent of the Independence Local Schools for four years, and served as director operations for the Orange City Schools for two years. In addition, Marlow said he has taught and coached for 10 years.

The school board honored Marlow on Dec. 7 during its board meeting.

Superintendent Phil Herman called Marlow “extremely hard-working, and his work ethic is something to be admired.” He commended Marlow’s work, particularly with the district’s master facilities plan, paid through an $81.5 million, 4.97-mill bond issue passed by voters in November 2017. The bond issue includes:

A new $46 million, 181,000-square-foot middle school, which opened at the beginning of this school year;

Renovations and an expansion at Ellsworth Hill Elementary school, which cost about $6.14 million and added11 classrooms. This was completed for the start of the current school year;

About $450,000 in renovations to the high school’s media center, named the Gerald M. Reeves Media Center, which was dedicated and opened in August 2018;

About $3.2 million in improvements to the Ada Cooper Miller Natatorium, which reopened January 2020;

About $19.7 million in Improvements for East Woods Intermediate and McDowell Elementary schools. Work on East Woods includes an 18,000-square-foot, two-story expansion, which will add 14 classrooms and will include a new elevator. Both East Woods and McDowell will have new paint, flooring, ceilings, new interior doors, new cabinetry, restroom upgrades, lighting replacement and more. Lockers will be replaced at both buildings, with cubbies replacing lockers at McDowell. Both buildings also will have partial roof replacements done. These two buildings are slated to be finished for the 2021-22 school year; and

Work on Lavelli Field, which will cost a little more than $1 million and includes new bleachers, a new track, a new press box and replacing the fencing. The work also will include upgrades to the electric service.

“Steve oversaw the master facilities plan, buildings and fields,” Herman said. “Not to mention while all that was going on, we had a pandemic happen.”

In addition to the master facility plan and building projects, the business office also oversees several other district functions, including maintenance, food service, transportation and custodial, Herman said.

Board president Dave Zuro called Marlow “a consummate professional.”

“It has simply been our good fortune that your career path found its way through the Hudson City School district,” Zuro said. “It didn’t take us very long to realize how valuable you are to the organization. Steve Marlow changed his plans to take on the challenges of the master facilities plan. Steve, you will be missed immensely. You will be missed immensely professionally from the standpoint of all of your contributions to our district, but beyond that you will be missed personally in the way in which you have become an integral part of our team and a friend to us all.”

Chris Kelling, supervisor of facility services, said Marlow was “a good tutor,” and that his leadership would be missed.

“I could not have asked for a better person to teach me,” Kelling said.

Penny Tschantz, a secretary at the middle school and the president of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees Local 372, said Marlow modeled the philosophies of treating “all people equal -from the waste collector to the CEO, and to be helpful, you are never too important to pitch in.”

“Steve has brought many things to the Hudson city schools,” Tshantz said. “Servant leadership. Collaboration. Kindness. Patience. Empathy. Understanding. Positivity. A never-ending smile. And donuts.”

The last sentence earned a few chuckles from those at the meeting.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com