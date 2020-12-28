College Notes

Kent Weeklies

Ohio Dominican names fall 2020 graduates

Ohio Dominican University in Columbus announces 172 students earned their degree following the fall 2020 semester. The following students are among this semester's graduates.

Carter Driscoll of Aurora - Bachelor's degree in business

Jacob Wendel of Aurora - Bachelor's degree in biology

Mount Union students participate in community clean-up volunteering

The COVID-19 pandemic made traditional volunteering through the University of Mount Union's Regula Center for Public Service and Civic Engagement undoubtedly difficult. Yet, 196 individuals participated in at least one of seven unique community service initiatives during the University's fall 2020 semester.

One of these initiatives was a community clean-up, which featured volunteers maintaining portions of the Iron Horse Trail, restoration of the fencing at the Alliance Dog Park and painting the exterior of the new Habitat for Humanity headquarters and Restore in Alliance.

Kaela Turle and Maria Kormanec, both of Twinsburg volunteered at the Dog Park.

Madelyn Rennecker named to Dean's List at Capital University for fall 2020

Madelyn Rennecker, of Aurora, was named to the Dean's List at Capital University in Bexley for the fall 2020 semester.

In order to be named to the Dean's List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.

Capital University Provost's List - Fall 2020

Capital University is pleased to announced its Provost's List honorees for the fall 2020 semester.

To be named to the Provost's List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.849.

Local students included Trinity Wade and Krupa Shah both of Twinsburg; and Sam Siedel of Aurora.

Amanda Lenk of Twinsburg graduates from Ohio University

More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020.

Amanda Lenk of Twinsburg graduated with a master of business administration .

Sean Davenport of Twinsburg graduated from Hofstra University

Sean Davenport of Twinsburg graduated from Hofstra University in spring 2020, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations.

Hofstra University is a private university in Hempstead, N.Y. that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016).

University of Mount Union Fall 2020 Dean's List

The following local students were among the 638 students named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Mount Union:

Local students include Gianna DeFranco, Julia Henderson and Jared Young, all of Twinsburg.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.

Youngstown State University awards Honors College pins

Local students are among the nearly 400 Youngstown State University honors students who have received their Honors College pin. The award signifies that students have earned at least half of the honors credits needed prior to graduation. Pin recipients include:

Samuel Gwatkin, computer science major of Reminderville

Prabhleen Multani, biology pre-medical major of Twinsburg

Mallory Warnock, environmental sudies major of Twinsburg

Honors students complete honors courses, community service, and engagement activities as members of the college. More than 1,200 students are part of YSU's Honors College. Collectively, the students amass approximately 60,000 hours of volunteer service annually through a variety of projects which impact the campus and community.