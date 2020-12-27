Preschool enjoys a special gingerbread house

Staff report

The Lil' Bulldogs preschool program recently enjoyed a holiday treat of a gingerbread playhouse in their classroom.

When teacher Joells Grimsley and aide Melissa Bysura wanted to build the playhouse for their students, they began a search for boxes for its construction, including a request on Facebook.

"We had some difficulty finding boxes due to COVID," said Grimsley. "Our Mayor John Pribonic saw my plea on Facebook and used his contact with Home Depot to get them delivered to us at school. Additionally, Gavin Scott Salon donated our little tree located outside the gingerbread house."

Grimsley and Bysura then built the gingerbread house for the youngsters, while the students painted the candy pieces that were used.

"We believe that our classroom is a family and that our students deserve a place of joy and happiness during this pandemic," explained Grimsley. "We have been having lots of fun playing in the house 'baking' gingerbread cookies and writing out cards to loved ones."

The Lil' Bulldogs preschool program is an integrated preschool program run by the Stow-Munroe Falls school district. The program serves students in the community aged 3-5 who qualify for early intervention on an IEP due to developmental delays. Additionally, typically developing peer models are included in each classroom.

