Northfield VFW donates $8,000 to Valor Home

NORTHFIELD CENTER – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northfield VFW Post 6768 Riders, Veterans and Auxillary were able to host several outdoor and socially distanced events such as a car show, clam bake and a beer dinner.

The proceeds from those events allowed the groups to donate $8,000 to The Harry Donovan Jr. Valor Home of Summit County, a transitional housing program in Akron for homeless male veterans.

This was the third year that Northfield Post 6768 was able to make a donation to the Valor Home, said Greg Findura, the president of the Northfield Riders. According to information from the Northfield Riders, the nonprofit Valor Home serves about 100 veterans a year on average.

“With COVID we had to do everything a little differently,” Findura said. “We did a car show, but we took temperatures of people before they came in, and if they had a temperature we didn’t let them in. We did everything per health department rules. Everything was outdoors in the pavilion or parking lots. Everyone wore masks. There were no reports of anyone testing positive after, which was our goal - to host some of these things, stay safe and still make money for the Valor Home.”

In a way the pandemic may have even helped, Findura said.

“People were looking to get out and do things,” he said.

The Riders Club, affiliated with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, is a motorcycle group that aims to raise awareness for the VFW and for veterans, Findura said. The Northfield Post 6768 Riders help with the community Memorial Day Parade.

In June, the Northfield VFW plans to bring Remembering Our Fallen, a traveling photographic memorial honoring those in the military who died between September 11 and today. Findura said the photos include both personal and military photos.

