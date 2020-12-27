HCTV Program Schedule: Dec. 28 – Jan. 3

Kent Weeklies

On New Year’s Eve, watch the Hudson Clocktower Countdown, 11pm until midnight!

Hudson High School celebrates the season with an Hour of Holiday Music by the Men’s and Women’s Choirs, Vocal Impact and the Wind Ensemble, and also the HHS Orchestra Holiday Concert.

The final edition of Retirepreneur features host Donna Kastner’s pandemic pivot, and she welcomes guest Tammy Bennett from Springwood Luxury Adult Living to tell about the power of community.

The Community of Saint John shares its Christmas Eve service during the Twelve Days of Christmas. Marvelous music by George and Julia Sterbenz, flutes; vocal talents of Jacob Moore; keyboard gifts of Anne Wilson; and a special appearance by the HHS Women’s and Men’s Choirs.

The City Club of Cleveland presents Leading Through Change with retiring Thomas Zenty, CEO University Hospitals; Fair Share?: The Future of Public School Funding in Ohio discussion with Ohio senator and representatives about Senate Bill 376 and companion House Bill 305; and Blueprint for Democracy: Transparency and Accountability in the Ohio Statehouse panel discussion moderated by Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, with Ned Hill, Ph.D., OSU John Glenn College of Public Affairs, Kedric Payne, Campaign Legal Center, and Catherine Turcer, Common Cause Ohio.

KBtime marks the 70th birthday of WKSU radio by featuring Jeff Wootton, one of the hosts of the progressive music show "Fresh Air," produced by Kent State students. Wootton talks about the oral history and archive he's compiled of the show's 1970-81 run.

Akron Roundtable presents a discussion about mental health in these times with Dr. Elizabeth Menefee, Child Guidance & Family Solutions and Dr. Jeffrey Moore, Portage Path Behavioral Health.

Starting on New Year’s Day, Summit MetroParks provides an hour that presents peaceful scenes from Munroe Falls MetroPark, a walkaround of winter tree identification, and mindfulness with One Tree Love.

Forum 360 guest Kevin Smith tells of dotting the “I” in script Ohio for The OSU Marching Band, an 84- year tradition, and stories of the national football championship, music, leadership and mentoring.

Leadership Hudson’s State of Mind Hudson 2020 series Parenting Through Love & Logic is presented by Kathy Sandberg and Joan Sauer.

HCTV Archives: Hudson Garden Club welcomed Julie Stone to talk about the Heritage Garden at the Ohio Governor’s Residence; also, Andrew Pernetti presented Biodiversity and Seed Saving in 2019; Attorney Robert Bilott Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed and One Lawyer’s 20-Year Battle against DuPont; “Summit County and The Great War” presented by Stan Hywet Hall and The University of Akron.

To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.

Monday, December 28

9 a.m. HHS Holiday Music

10 a.m. Love & Logic

11 a.m. City Club: Zelty

Noon Rotary: Ostrowski

1 p.m. Good Day Hudson

2:30 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air

3 p.m. Annual Candlelighting

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski

7 p.m. HHS Holiday Orchestra

8:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. Singers Companye

11 p.m. City Club: Statehouse

Tuesday, December 29

7 a.m. CC: School Funding

8 a.m. Love & Logic

9 a.m. Holiday Orchestras

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. Singers Companye

Noon. HGC: Heritage Garden

1 p.m. HLHS: David S. Brown

2 p.m. Parade of Bands 2020

3 p.m. Schmoozin: Trains

3:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. North of 60: Yoga

5:30 p.m. Hudson Job Search

6 p.m. HGC: Seed Saving

7 p.m. Annual Candlelighting

8 p.m. HHS Holiday Music

9 p.m. Love & Logic

10 p.m. Faith Hope & Love

11:30 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air

Wednesday, December 30

7 a.m. Hudson Job Search

7:30 a.m. HHA: Railroads

8 a.m. CC: OH Statehouse

9 a.m. HGC: Heritage Garden

10 a.m. Love & Logic

11 a.m. Community of Saint John

Noon. City Club: Zelty

1 p.m. Good Day Hudson

2:30 p.m. Holiday Orchestras

4 p.m. HLHS: Robert Bilott

5 p.m. Akron Roundtable

6 p.m. HHS Holiday Music

7 p.m. Retirepreneur

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. Great War: Summit

9 p.m. Distinguished Alumni

10 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski

11 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air

11:30 p.m. Forum 360

Thursday, December 31

7 a.m. HHS Holiday Orchestra

8:30 a.m. HHA: Railroad History

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. Schmoozin: Trains

10:30 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon State of Mind: Love & Logic

1 p.m. Annual Candlelighting

2 p.m. Faith Hope & Love

3:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

4 p.m. Great War: Summit

5 p.m. North of 60: Yoga

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. Hudson Job Search

7 p.m. HGC: Seed Saving

8 p.m. Distinguished Alumni

9 p.m. Hudson Clocktower

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air

11 p.m. CLOCKTOWER COUNTDOWN

Friday, January 1

7 a.m. Faith Hope & Love

8:30 a.m. Hudson Job Search

9 a.m. HGC: Seed Saving

10 a.m. CC: School Funding

11 a.m. HLHS: Bilott

Noon. Rotary: Ostrowski

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air

2 p.m. CC: Zelty

3 p.m. Love & Logic

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Love & Logic

7 p.m. HHA: Railroads

7:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

8 p.m. Hudson Clocktower

9 p.m. MetroParks Program

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air

11 p.m. Distinguished Alumni

Saturday, January 2

7 a.m. CC: School Funding

8 a.m. HLHS: Bilott

9 a.m. Akron Roundtable

10 a.m. Parade of Bands

11 a.m. CC: OH Statehouse

Noon. City Club: Zelty

1 p.m. Summit: Great War

2 p.m. HGC: Heritage Garden

3 p.m. Hudson Clocktower

4 p.m. Love & Logic

5 p.m. HLHS: David Brown

6 p.m. HGC: Seed Saving

7 p.m. Retirepreneur

7:30 p.m. HHA: Railroads

8 p.m. MetroParks Program

9 p.m. Distinguished Alumni

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, January 3

7 a.m. MetroParks Program

8 a.m. CC: School Funding

10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. Job Search

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

3 p.m. Distinguished Alumni

4 p.m. MetroParks Program

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski

7 p.m. Hudson Clocktower

8 p.m. Summit: Great War

9 p.m. HLHS: Bilott

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. KBtime

11 p.m. Hudson Job Search

11:30 p.m. Retirepreneur