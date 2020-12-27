HCTV Program Schedule: Dec. 28 – Jan. 3
- On New Year’s Eve, watch the Hudson Clocktower Countdown, 11pm until midnight!
- Hudson High School celebrates the season with an Hour of Holiday Music by the Men’s and Women’s Choirs, Vocal Impact and the Wind Ensemble, and also the HHS Orchestra Holiday Concert.
- The final edition of Retirepreneur features host Donna Kastner’s pandemic pivot, and she welcomes guest Tammy Bennett from Springwood Luxury Adult Living to tell about the power of community.
- The Community of Saint John shares its Christmas Eve service during the Twelve Days of Christmas. Marvelous music by George and Julia Sterbenz, flutes; vocal talents of Jacob Moore; keyboard gifts of Anne Wilson; and a special appearance by the HHS Women’s and Men’s Choirs.
- The City Club of Cleveland presents Leading Through Change with retiring Thomas Zenty, CEO University Hospitals; Fair Share?: The Future of Public School Funding in Ohio discussion with Ohio senator and representatives about Senate Bill 376 and companion House Bill 305; and Blueprint for Democracy: Transparency and Accountability in the Ohio Statehouse panel discussion moderated by Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, with Ned Hill, Ph.D., OSU John Glenn College of Public Affairs, Kedric Payne, Campaign Legal Center, and Catherine Turcer, Common Cause Ohio.
- KBtime marks the 70th birthday of WKSU radio by featuring Jeff Wootton, one of the hosts of the progressive music show "Fresh Air," produced by Kent State students. Wootton talks about the oral history and archive he's compiled of the show's 1970-81 run.
- Akron Roundtable presents a discussion about mental health in these times with Dr. Elizabeth Menefee, Child Guidance & Family Solutions and Dr. Jeffrey Moore, Portage Path Behavioral Health.
- Starting on New Year’s Day, Summit MetroParks provides an hour that presents peaceful scenes from Munroe Falls MetroPark, a walkaround of winter tree identification, and mindfulness with One Tree Love.
- Forum 360 guest Kevin Smith tells of dotting the “I” in script Ohio for The OSU Marching Band, an 84- year tradition, and stories of the national football championship, music, leadership and mentoring.
- Leadership Hudson’s State of Mind Hudson 2020 series Parenting Through Love & Logic is presented by Kathy Sandberg and Joan Sauer.
- HCTV Archives: Hudson Garden Club welcomed Julie Stone to talk about the Heritage Garden at the Ohio Governor’s Residence; also, Andrew Pernetti presented Biodiversity and Seed Saving in 2019; Attorney Robert Bilott Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed and One Lawyer’s 20-Year Battle against DuPont; “Summit County and The Great War” presented by Stan Hywet Hall and The University of Akron.
To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.
Monday, December 28
9 a.m. HHS Holiday Music
10 a.m. Love & Logic
11 a.m. City Club: Zelty
Noon Rotary: Ostrowski
1 p.m. Good Day Hudson
2:30 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air
3 p.m. Annual Candlelighting
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski
7 p.m. HHS Holiday Orchestra
8:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson
10 p.m. Singers Companye
11 p.m. City Club: Statehouse
Tuesday, December 29
7 a.m. CC: School Funding
8 a.m. Love & Logic
9 a.m. Holiday Orchestras
10:30 a.m. Forum 360
11 a.m. Singers Companye
Noon. HGC: Heritage Garden
1 p.m. HLHS: David S. Brown
2 p.m. Parade of Bands 2020
3 p.m. Schmoozin: Trains
3:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson
5 p.m. North of 60: Yoga
5:30 p.m. Hudson Job Search
6 p.m. HGC: Seed Saving
7 p.m. Annual Candlelighting
8 p.m. HHS Holiday Music
9 p.m. Love & Logic
10 p.m. Faith Hope & Love
11:30 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air
Wednesday, December 30
7 a.m. Hudson Job Search
7:30 a.m. HHA: Railroads
8 a.m. CC: OH Statehouse
9 a.m. HGC: Heritage Garden
10 a.m. Love & Logic
11 a.m. Community of Saint John
Noon. City Club: Zelty
1 p.m. Good Day Hudson
2:30 p.m. Holiday Orchestras
4 p.m. HLHS: Robert Bilott
5 p.m. Akron Roundtable
6 p.m. HHS Holiday Music
7 p.m. Retirepreneur
7:30 p.m. Forum 360
8 p.m. Great War: Summit
9 p.m. Distinguished Alumni
10 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski
11 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air
11:30 p.m. Forum 360
Thursday, December 31
7 a.m. HHS Holiday Orchestra
8:30 a.m. HHA: Railroad History
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. Schmoozin: Trains
10:30 a.m. Good Day Hudson
Noon State of Mind: Love & Logic
1 p.m. Annual Candlelighting
2 p.m. Faith Hope & Love
3:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
4 p.m. Great War: Summit
5 p.m. North of 60: Yoga
5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
6:30 p.m. Hudson Job Search
7 p.m. HGC: Seed Saving
8 p.m. Distinguished Alumni
9 p.m. Hudson Clocktower
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air
11 p.m. CLOCKTOWER COUNTDOWN
Friday, January 1
7 a.m. Faith Hope & Love
8:30 a.m. Hudson Job Search
9 a.m. HGC: Seed Saving
10 a.m. CC: School Funding
11 a.m. HLHS: Bilott
Noon. Rotary: Ostrowski
1 p.m. Forum 360
1:30 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air
2 p.m. CC: Zelty
3 p.m. Love & Logic
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. Love & Logic
7 p.m. HHA: Railroads
7:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
8 p.m. Hudson Clocktower
9 p.m. MetroParks Program
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. KBtime: Fresh Air
11 p.m. Distinguished Alumni
Saturday, January 2
7 a.m. CC: School Funding
8 a.m. HLHS: Bilott
9 a.m. Akron Roundtable
10 a.m. Parade of Bands
11 a.m. CC: OH Statehouse
Noon. City Club: Zelty
1 p.m. Summit: Great War
2 p.m. HGC: Heritage Garden
3 p.m. Hudson Clocktower
4 p.m. Love & Logic
5 p.m. HLHS: David Brown
6 p.m. HGC: Seed Saving
7 p.m. Retirepreneur
7:30 p.m. HHA: Railroads
8 p.m. MetroParks Program
9 p.m. Distinguished Alumni
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie
Sunday, January 3
7 a.m. MetroParks Program
8 a.m. CC: School Funding
10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE
11:30 a.m. Job Search
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
3 p.m. Distinguished Alumni
4 p.m. MetroParks Program
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski
7 p.m. Hudson Clocktower
8 p.m. Summit: Great War
9 p.m. HLHS: Bilott
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. KBtime
11 p.m. Hudson Job Search
11:30 p.m. Retirepreneur