Vincent Baran's memory honored with charitable fund established

The family of Vincent Baran has established a charitable fund at the Hudson Community Foundation (HCF) to honor the life of the joyful 7-year-old boy who tragically died after being hit by a car while riding his bike on a sidewalk in downtown Hudson on Nov. 7, 2020.

Donations to The Vincent William Baran Charitable Fund will benefit Catholic educational institutions and access to those institutions for children and young adults from Northeast Ohio, organizations that promote the flourishing and development of children in Northeast Ohio, and organizations that serve the needy or vulnerable people of Northeast Ohio.

“Vincent Baran was such an enthusiastic young boy who was loved by everyone who knew him. This fund is a way chosen by his family to continue his memory and serve the community where he lived, played and studied,” said HCF President Amy Jordan. “The family is so grateful to everyone who shares the joy, empathy and passion for life that Vinny exhibited growing up in Hudson.”

Vincent was a student at Seton Catholic School, a Cub Scout in Hudson Pack 3327, a collector of play swords, a natural performer and an enthusiast of Taekwondo. His visitation at Seton and funeral at St. Mary Church included an outpouring of support across the Hudson community and beyond. Hundreds of Hudson residents placed candles outside their front doors for the week following Vincent’s death and through the day of the funeral. For more in Vincent’s life and legacy, visit MightyVincent.org.

Included on the website is a link to donate to the charitable fund established in his memory. Donations also can be made directly via the HCF website at MyHCF.org.

Founded in 2000 and now celebrating its 20th anniversary, Hudson Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the overall quality of life in Hudson by increasing charitable giving, educating and connecting donors to community needs and leading on community issues. Supported by hundreds of local donors and Donor Advised Funds, it ended 2019 with assets of $22.6 million. The foundation operates from an office in the historic Baldwin House on Hudson’s village green and is governed by a volunteer board of directors.