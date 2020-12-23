Twinsburg Scout clears trail for Eagle Award project

TWINSBURG – Visitors to Liberty Park may have noticed that Buttonbush Trace is now easier to hike.

Logan Gerstenfeld, 17, a senior at Twinsburg High School, cleared the trail, added foot bridges and added trail markers as a part of his Eagle Award project. Members of his troop helped clear the trail, which is 1.6 miles, according to information from Summit Metro Parks.

“I like nature and walking, it’s kind of relaxing,” said Logan. “So I was wondering what I could do for a park near me.”

Logan said that he had walked Buttonbrush Trace, “but it wasn’t well kept up, and it was muddy.” So he decided to take on the task of clearing it for other hikers.

Clearing the path itself took a couple of hours, with the help of about eight members of his troop, Logan said. In addition, he constructed foot bridges at home then brought them to the park, and placed them over the muddier parts of the trail “so we don’t damage nature,” he added.

“If we see mud, we naturally try to go around it,” Logan said. “That can damage the area around the trail.”

The trickiest part of the project was raising funds to cover the costs of the project, Logan said.

“Usually fundraisers would be a carwash or potluck,” Logan said. “COVID kind of threw that out the window. So I did an online fundraiser and asked for donations, and that worked just fine.”

In all about $1,200 was raised to cover the costs of clearing the trail, said father Matt Gerstenfeld.

Logan still has a few additional things to do before earning the Eagle award, which is the highest award a Boy Scout can earn.

“I have some paperwork to do, and a final merit badge,” he said.

Matt Gerstenfeld said that the project also has to go through a final board of review.

Logan said going to college was a part of his post high school graduation plans, but he wasn’t sure which university, and hasn’t decided on a major. He added he was leaning toward either The University of Akron or Kent State University.

As well as Boy Scout activities, Logan said he likes to play soccer, play chess, get together with his friends and play pool.

For those looking to earn an Eagle award, Logan said that they need “to be persistent.”

“Get the paperwork done as early as you can,” he added.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com