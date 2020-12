Kent Weeklies

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Due to the anticipated inclement weather, a citywide street parking ban will be in effect from Thursday, Dec 24, at 10 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 26 at 6 a.m.

Parking bans are issued to ensure accessibility for safety forces and to assist street crews in the clearing of the roadways, according to a city news release. Vehicles parked on city streets are subject to ticketing and towing.