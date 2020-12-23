Silver Lake village hall reopens to public after county moves to red on COVID-19 map

SILVER LAKE — Village hall was reopened to the public this week after it had been closed for two weeks due to Summit County's placement in the Level 4 category (purple) on the state's coronavirus advisory map.

Mayor Bernie Hovey said he reopened the building to the public on Monday, Dec. 21, after the county was moved back to Level 3 (or red) on the COVID-19 map. The move back to red was announced during Gov. Mike DeWine's press conference on Dec.17.

Hovey said village hall, 2961 Kent Road, will only be closed to the public if the county goes into the Level 4 designation again.

Vllage hall was closed to the public from Dec. 4 through 18 after Summit County was moved to the Level 4 category on the state's COVID-19 map. During that time frame, at least one employee continued working inside the building to answer phone calls and receive deliveries.

