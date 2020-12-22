Twinsburg woman participates in COVID-19 vaccine trial

TWINSBURG – As the first vaccines for COVID-19 are shipped around the nation, one Twinsburg woman can say she did her part to make the distribution possible.

Claudia Lillibridge said she found out about the opportunity to participate in a study by Pfizer through her job at University Hospital Seidman Cancer Center, where she is the tumor board coordinator.

“I received an email through my work asking people who would be interested in being involved in the study,” Lillibridge said. “They contacted me and went through the study process to see if I was eligible, which I was.”

Lillibridge, who also co-founded Twin Masks Performing Arts Center in Twinsburg with her late husband Doug, said that after a blood draw and “a couple of nasal swabs,” she was given two injections earlier this year three weeks apart. She then was asked to keep a diary, with weekly updates in case she had any symptoms.

“I am still doing that,” she said.

Other than general soreness from the shot, “which lasted less than one day,” Lillibridge said she had no issues with the injection.

Ultimately, Lillibridge found out through Pfizer that the two shots she received in the study were a placebo. She added, however, that she will be getting her first injection of the the actual vaccine on Dec. 29.

