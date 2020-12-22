Twinsburg chamber board president named Business Person of the Year

TWINSBURG – The outgoing board president of the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce was named the 2020 Business Person of the Year.

Angelo Carcioppolo, a certified financial planner with Skylight Financial Group, said he joined the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce in 2014, shortly after moving to Twinsburg. He said that he was “extremely grateful to be recognized.”

“I know the quality of individuals this award has been given to in the past, and I was nominated alongside a group of accomplished individuals in their respective fields who continue to contribute so much to this community,” Carcioppolo said.

The announcement was made through a video posted on the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce Facebook page Dec. 11. The chamber generally announces the Business Person of the Year at its annual holiday luncheon, which was scheduled to take place Dec. 11. However, the luncheon was postponed until sometime next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allyson Tonozzi, the executive director for the chamber, said Carcioppolo has served for two years as president of the board.

““This year was as unusual as they come, and it was challenging to truly gauge business success,” Tonnozi said. “It came in a lot of forms, and all of the nominees this year stood out as exceptional candidates. But when you factor in time, energy, and effort spent in a volunteer position, Angelo exceeded expectations in business and community involvement, and he is very deserving of this title and award.”

There were nine “incredibly qualified and worthy candidates.” nominated for the award, Tonozzi added.

Todd Courtney, the president of Crown Composites Tooling LLC and the 2019 Business Person of the Year, said that the decision for the board “was a tough one.”

“The first vote came in as a tie, so a second vote had to be taken to determine the winner,” said Courtney, who announced this year’s winner.

Matt Cellura, the president-elect for the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce board of directors for next year and one of the nominees, said that Carcioppolo was “a great asset to this chamber and this community.”

“Your leadership with the chamber in the past year, your service to the city and the community through your multiple volunteer positions, your generous donations to local organizations, and your dedicated efforts in securing the financial stability for your clients futures makes you the perfect choice for this award,” Cellura said.

Carcioppolo said highlights during his term as president include expanding the board of directors to 19 members, and formalizing the chamber’s scholarship fund into a 501c3 nonprofit, the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The chamber awards scholarships to Twinsburg High School seniors. Another positive was “being able to grow the chamber and support our members during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A challenge was interviewing and hiring a new executive director, Carcioppolo said; Tonnizi was hired into the position in March .

“Being the executive director involves wearing a lot of hats so myself, the chamber administrative assistant, Paula Gutowski, and our executive committee had to not only work together to keep things in motion in the meantime, but also do our due diligence to find someone suited for the role, which Allyson has done a tremendous job at so far,” Carciopollo said.

For those interested in assuming a leadership role in the chamber, Carciopollo said that they should speak with those who are “currently in leadership roles.”

“That would give someone a great look into different ways to get involved, and meet other members,” he said. “From there, as spots on the board of directors open up, I would recommend being as active as possible and expressing interest in being considered.”

Carciopollo said he chose financial planning as a career because he liked working with people and liked educating and helping others learn.

In addition to his career and his work with the chamber, Carciopollo said he enjoys working out and “am a huge baseball fan.” He lives with his wife Jo Jo and his son, Angelo, 3.

“As my son gets older, I truly enjoy all of the new family activities that come with having a toddler,” he said.

Other nominees

The other nominees included:

Anthony Milia , Milia Marketing. From a nominator: “Anthony’s contributions to the Twinsburg community, other local communities, and non-profits such as The Twinsburg Schools Foundation, Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Believe In Dreams, Kanga Communication, Supporting local Police Department fundraisers, and more emphasize his commitment to the local community.”

, Milia Marketing. From a nominator: “Anthony’s contributions to the Twinsburg community, other local communities, and non-profits such as The Twinsburg Schools Foundation, Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Believe In Dreams, Kanga Communication, Supporting local Police Department fundraisers, and more emphasize his commitment to the local community.” Derek Schroeder , Twinsburg director of parks and recreation. From a nominator: “He has brought so much life to the city through all of his events including Rock the Park concert series, Lumoncity lighting celebration, Adult Easter Egg Hunt and the list goes on. He is always willing to jump in and help whenever and wherever.”

, Twinsburg director of parks and recreation. From a nominator: “He has brought so much life to the city through all of his events including Rock the Park concert series, Lumoncity lighting celebration, Adult Easter Egg Hunt and the list goes on. He is always willing to jump in and help whenever and wherever.” Greg Rall , Quest Financial and Insurance Services. From a nominator: “Gregg has made substantial improvements and investment to his commercial property on Ravenna Road. In addition, he has supported the THS Class of 2020 through signage at his building, he has been a significant sponsor of the Twinsburg Community Theater; Gregg financially supports Twinsburg's Shop with a Cop program, and Twinsburg's Police and Fire services.”

, Quest Financial and Insurance Services. From a nominator: “Gregg has made substantial improvements and investment to his commercial property on Ravenna Road. In addition, he has supported the THS Class of 2020 through signage at his building, he has been a significant sponsor of the Twinsburg Community Theater; Gregg financially supports Twinsburg's Shop with a Cop program, and Twinsburg's Police and Fire services.” Kathryn Powers , superintendent, Twinsburg City Schools. From a nominator: ”The Twinsburg City School District… was not spared when COVID-19 forced the closing of our school buildings last March and threatened the learning environment for our children. Superintendent Kathryn Powers and her staff worked tirelessly throughout the summer to ensure our students and staff had a safe return to school for the 2020-21 school year.”

, superintendent, Twinsburg City Schools. From a nominator: ”The Twinsburg City School District… was not spared when COVID-19 forced the closing of our school buildings last March and threatened the learning environment for our children. Superintendent Kathryn Powers and her staff worked tirelessly throughout the summer to ensure our students and staff had a safe return to school for the 2020-21 school year.” Matt Cellura , M&G Pools. From a nominator: “Matt is one of the most dedicated community business members I know. He has served on the Twinsburg School Board, currently serves on the CIC and the chamber board, and has donated countless hours to the community.”

, M&G Pools. From a nominator: “Matt is one of the most dedicated community business members I know. He has served on the Twinsburg School Board, currently serves on the CIC and the chamber board, and has donated countless hours to the community.” Michelle Ward Ciancio, Huntington National Bank. From a nominator: “When she is not busy being a business banker, Michelle is a self-described 'Benevolent Artist.' She has raised over $5,000 to date by donating the proceeds from her artwork to nonprofits such as The March of Dimes, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Rid-All Green Partnership, Akron Urban League, Arts Now, Scarlett Hope, Legacies of Success, and Progeria Research Foundation.”

Huntington National Bank. From a nominator: “When she is not busy being a business banker, Michelle is a self-described 'Benevolent Artist.' She has raised over $5,000 to date by donating the proceeds from her artwork to nonprofits such as The March of Dimes, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Rid-All Green Partnership, Akron Urban League, Arts Now, Scarlett Hope, Legacies of Success, and Progeria Research Foundation.” Rob Strachan , Strachan Novak Insurance Services. From a nominator: “Rob is an active member in Twinsburg Chamber, Twinsburg Community, his agency sponsors Rock the Park with Grange Insurance, too much to list. He more than deserves this award.”

, Strachan Novak Insurance Services. From a nominator: “Rob is an active member in Twinsburg Chamber, Twinsburg Community, his agency sponsors Rock the Park with Grange Insurance, too much to list. He more than deserves this award.” Thomas Lane, New Adventures Early Learning and Child Development Center, Twinsburg. From a nominator: “Even during a national pandemic, Tom has risen above and created jobs and a safe place for children to learn and grow. He has looked for every opportunity to keep his employees working and keep the children healthy and safe. While other centers are closing their doors, Tom is in the works of building a brand new center for New Adventures Twinsburg.”

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com