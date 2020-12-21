Renewal levy for Twinsburg schools likely on May ballot

TWINSBURG – Voters in the Twinsburg City School district will likely see a $5 million renewal levy on the May 4 ballot.

The Twinsburg school board unanimously approved Wednesday to take the first of two steps in placing the renewal on the spring ballot. According to records from the Summit County Board of Elections, the levy was last approved by voters in November 2010 as a 10-year, 5.03-mill issue. The levy, which would raise about $5 million annually, would remain a 10-year issue, with the legislation approved by the school board.

Treasurer Martin Aho said that the renewal has “been on the books since 2004.”

“It’s a crucial piece of our funding model,” Aho said. “Renewed several times. Without this levy, the district would be in dire straits.”

"Critical" was a word that came up frequently when the school board members and school administrators talked about the renewal levy.

“We’ve been talking about this for a while,” said Mark Curtis, board president. “As a result of forethought, we find ourselves in a position to provide the type of education we can provide our students today. This renewal levy is critical in continuing to provide the support and level of education, the technology required for us to survive in these difficult times.”

Board member Rob Felber said that levies were the only way school districts could raise money.

“This is not a new tax, but it is critical,” Felber said. “I can’t imagine what decisions we would have to make without this funding.”

What the school board approved was to ask the Summit County Fiscal Office to calculate the millage needed for the district to raise the $5 million. The second step, which also needs board approval, is for the school board to request the Summit County Board of Elections to place the levy on the ballot. The deadline for filing issues with the elections board is Feb. 3.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com