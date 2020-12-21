Nordonia High students win Legion's Americanism, Government Test

Kent Weeklies

Nordonia Hills American Legion Post 801 and the Ladies Auxiliary Chapter 801 recently sponsored the Americanism and Government Test at Nordonia High School.

The test is a joint venture and partnership with the Ohio American Legion Auxiliary, which is a co-sponsor of the program. The test comprises 50 true or false, multiple choice and fill-in the blank questions. The program fosters interest in all levels of government, citizenship and provides students the opportunity to receive recognition and scholarships.

This year the test was administered by school officials to test student knowledge of U.S. Government. A 300-word essay is also part of the test and every student taking the test writes on the same essay topic. The essay is utilized in the various judging levels of this program as a tie-breaker.

Through a number of judging levels in the state of Ohio to select Post, County, and District winners, the initial field of 65,000 students is narrowed to 84 district winners whose winning test papers are submitted to a State Judging Committee. From the field of 84 District winners, the State Judging Committee selects 18 winners in the following categories: Grade 12 (seniors): Six State winners/three men and three women Grade 11 (juniors): Six State winners/three men and three women Grade 10 (sophomores): Six State winners/three men and three women

The State Award from the Ohio American Legion for the 18 State winners is a five-day, all-expense paid trip to Gettysburg, Pa. and Washington D.C. under the direction of the Department Americanism Director, accompanied by representatives of the Ohio American Legion and Ohio American Legion Auxiliary.

The Ohio American Legion and Ohio American Legion Auxiliary have had the honor of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns every year since 1936.