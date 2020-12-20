Munroe Falls considers storm water management fee increase

Munroe Falls residents may soon see a $2 increase on their monthly water bill.

City Council is currently considering increasing the Storm Sewer Preventative Maintenance Program monthly fee from $3 per parcel to $5, which would be the first increase since the program was established in 2004.

Revenues are most commonly known to support the city's leaf removal program, but also go toward maintenance, repair, cleaning and preventative care of the storm sewer system, as well as any associated equipment and services.

Initially the program was running in the black, but is now operating at a deficit as costs have increased.

By adding $2 monthly, the city would yield an additional $48,000, Director of Finance Karen Reynolds said.

The fee would be included on the monthly water bill for those receiving water service, and would be billed separately for properties not receiving water service. A $2 late penalty would be added monthly for delinquent payments.

Council approved the first reading of the legislation, but it has not yet passed. They plan to discuss the increase and how to charge residential versus commercial customers at future meetings.

The increase would put Munroe Falls in line with Cuyahoga Falls, which also increased their rate from $3 to $5 starting in 2020 for residential properties. Cuyahoga Falls charges commercial properties based on a formula.

