Kevin Fratz earns Eagle Scout Award with sensory wall for autism unit

Kevin Fratz, of Boy Scout Troop 152 at First United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls, earned his Eagle Scout Award on Nov. 8.

Kevin’s Eagle Scout project consisted of designing, building and installing a Sensory Wall in the Autism Unit at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Kevin joined the troop in 2014 and has held several leadership positions including patrol leader and Quartermaster. He was elected into the Order of the Arrow in 2017, which is the National Honor Society of Boy Scouts of America.

Kevin was recognized by his fellow Scouts as a Scout who best exemplifies The Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives. He also successfully completed the NYLT, National Youth Leadership Training program in 2018.

Kevin is a senior at Cuyahoga Falls High School and four-time varsity letterman on the CFHS men’s soccer team and was elected captain this year. He is an honor student and a member of the National Honor Society and takes part in various volunteer activities. Kevin is the son of Greg and Debbie Fratz and is planning on studying finance in college. Kevin offers special thanks to Troop 152 Scoutmaster, Gregg Ritzinger.