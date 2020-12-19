City Notes - Cuyahoga Falls

Kent Weeklies

Cuyahoga Falls Municipal Offices to close for holidays

Cuyahoga Falls Municipal Offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec.25, for the Christmas Eve and Christmas holidays.

Offices will also be closed on Friday, Jan.1, 2021, for New Year’s Day.

Holiday sanitation delays, Clean-Up Program

There will be a delay in sanitation service due to the Christmas and New Year holidays. There will be no sanitation pickup on Friday, Dec. 25, with a one-day delay for the remainder of the week. There will also be no sanitation pickup on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, with a one-day delay for the remainder of the week. Refuse and recycle crews will work through Saturday.

Additionally, the 2020 Holiday Clean-up Program is scheduled for all sanitation customers from Saturday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Extra bags of trash and bulk items will be picked up curbside free of charge on your scheduled pickup day. Place all items curbside by 7 a.m. on your scheduled collection day. Sanitation customers do not need to schedule pickups for extra items that do not fit in sanitation carts during the Holiday Clean-up Program.

Live Christmas trees pickup will begin Monday, Dec. 28. Residents are reminded to place trees at the curbside on their regularly scheduled trash collection day. Make sure all ornaments, tinsel, lights, tree stands, and plastic tree bags are removed. Christmas tree pickup will continue through Jan. 15, 2021.

For questions or additional information, contact the Sanitation Department at 330-971- 8010 or through email at sanitationdivision@cityofcf.com.

Portage Trail Improvement Project status update

The city of Cuyahoga Falls has secured funding for a future road construction project to improve Portage Trail.

This project involves widening Portage Trail from Albertson Parkway to State Road to add a two-way center left turn lane as well as pavement resurfacing on Portage Trail between Northampton Road and State Road. The project also proposed to upgrade traffic signal equipment at the Northampton Road and Valley Road intersections with Portage Trail; make minor drainage improvements; construct a 10-foot wide shared use path on the south side of Portage Trail between Albertson Parkway and State; and construct an 8-foot wide sidewalk on the north side of Portage Trail from Cedar Hill Road to State Road.

Construction of this estimated $5.9 million dollar project is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and end in the fall of 2024.

The proposed project is advancing through the detailed design phase of plan development. The next step in the process for this project will be the acquisition of proposed right of way or property required to construct this project. The acquisition of proposed right of way will begin in spring of 2021 and will be complete by fall of 2022. You will be notified in a separate letter if some of your property is needed for the project

The widening of Portage Trail will extend into Valley Vista Park. The city is working with the design team to minimize impacts to the park. Project construction is expected to require the removal of 11 parking spots and some landscaping features. Access to the Valley Vista Park parking lot will typically be maintained during the duration of the construction except for a one-week time period when the driveway will be reconstructed, advance notice will be given prior to the closure of the driveway.

Project construction will not impact any environmentally sensitive resources. Minor impacts to one small stream are expected due to the road widening.

If you have any questions regarding this project, contact Joshua J. Slaga, PE, via telephone at 330-572-3515, via mail at GPD Group 520 S Main St., Suite 2531, Akron 44311, or via email at jslaga@gpdgroup.com. Comments are requested by Jan. 22, 2021.

Cuyahoga Falls City Council unanimously passes 2021 budget

On Monday, Dec. 14, Cuyahoga Falls City Council unanimously passed the city budget for expenses and capital expenses for the 2021 fiscal year.

“I want to commend City Council for their diligence and efficiency in unanimously passing the 2021 budget and Finance Director Bryan Hoffman for facilitating such a seamless presentation of our city finances,” stated Mayor Don Walters. “Road paving, water line replacements, and electric improvements remain a top priority of my Administration as we continue to increase investments to make much-needed upgrades to our infrastructure.”

“I want to thank City Council for their commitment to a smooth passage of the 2021 budget and thank them for their proactive approach of staying engaged with the various departments throughout the process,” said Finance Director Bryan Hoffman. “Our goal is to continue to provide sound financial management of these valuable dollars, and we strive to maintain transparency and public trust in the process as we work to continue to move the city forward in a positive direction.”

The 2021 budget continues to prioritize infrastructure improvements, with an additional half a million dollars being added for asphalt street paving to bring the total to $3 million and a total of $500,000 for concrete street repairs. There is $500,000 for the resurfacing of Chestnut Boulevard in addition to the $3 million, $2 million for Sourek Trail improvements, and $350,000 for a safety upgrade to create a silent crossing at Bailey Road. The budget includes continued consistency in the water line replacement schedule, numerous storm water projects, and electric infrastructure upgrades. The budget also provides necessary improvements for the relocation of 100 jobs that the Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board will bring to the city in 2021. The city is making substantial investments in many park improvements. One notable project is starting the renovation of Galt Park Lodge.

The overall anticipated expenses for 2021 are roughly $177,232,478. General Fund revenues are forecasted to be around $34,025,160, with General Fund expenses budgeted at $36,448,730. Anticipated carryover in the general fund is $8,659,592 and all appropriated funds at $47,692,023.