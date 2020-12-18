Aurora planners OK 6 new condos, wetlands setback variance

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

AURORA — A site plan for six new single-family condominium units on Equestra Court and a wetlands setback variance for a fence around a swimming pool at a South Sussex Court home were approved by the city’s planning commission Dec. 16.

Meanwhile, a final site plan for Phases 2 and 3 of the Renaissance Park at Geauga Lake west subdivision between Treat and Squires roads was accepted for study.

The six condo units will be situated along the short Equestra Court private cul-de-sac street west of Tinker’s Creek Drive and south of Equestra Drive, with access onto Tinker’s Creek Drive.

The parcel is 9.89 acres, and is part of the existing Walden at Tinker’s Creek development, for which plans were approved by the city in 1997. Conditions of the approval are that landscaping and lighting must conform to the surrounding area.

Ryan Terrano was granted a 15-foot variance so a fence around his swimming pool on South Sussex Court can be built. The fence would not encroach into the actual wetlands, but into the wetlands setback area.

Terrano must follow recommendations from the Chagrin River Watershed Partners when erecting the fence.

Phase 2 of the Renaissance Park west housing project is on 23.6 acres and would consist of 28 single-family homes and 39 townhomes, while Phase 3 is on 6.8 acres and would consist of 30 townhomes. The parcels are west of the abandoned Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks.

Two access points to the west subdivision are planned off of Squires Road. The planning commission already has approved a site plan for Phase 1 (46.7 acres and 86 units) behind Liberty Ford, and construction is under way.

Future development of 125 homes will take place in three phases to the east of the railroad tracks. The entire development will consist of 308 homes on 224 acres, with 20.6 acres set aside for commercial/office development and 141.6 acres of parkland and common areas.

Final site plans for Phases 1 and 1B of the east subdivision are pending on the planning panel’s agenda. Pulte Homes representative Jim O’Connor said construction of homes in the west subdivision’s Phases 2 and 3 will start in 2021.

The planning panel also approved findings of fact associated with the recent denial of a conditional zoning certificate for a funeral home in the former Masonic Temple building on West Pioneer Trail. Law Director Dean DePiero explained the findings are necessary in case the applicant pursues legal action.

A final site plan for Geis Cos., which a few months ago had presented plans to erect an industrial building at 335 Lena Drive, was removed from the agenda after Geis withdrew the application.

Two other final site plans for subdivisions on the north side of Aurora Lake Road and on Route 43 between the Barrington Swim/Tennis Club and the Atrium at Anna Maria remain on the panel’s pending docket.

