THS Leaders in Action offers snow removal assistance

Do you need help this winter with clearing snow from your driveway?

Tallmadge High School Leaders in Action members are here to help senior citizens, residents with a disability, and veterans this winter. Advisers will do their best after each snow to arrange for snow removal but service cannot be guaranteed due to travel limitations and school obligations.

Register online at https://forms.gle/kGZhH3qGbZfB31J89 or call 330-633-5505 ext. 1076 (leave name, address, and phone number). A student will be in contact.