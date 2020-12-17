Silver Lake leaders dedicate tree in honor of first responders, essential workers

SILVER LAKE — Village leaders recently honored the efforts of first responders and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Service director Mark Lipan said village officials in November dedicated a red oak tree that stands near the service department in recognition of first responders, frontline and essential workers.

Both service department employees and police officers attended the program where Mayor Bernie Hovey read a proclamation. A plaque thanking the workers was installed by service department employees on a rock next to the tree.

In his proclamation, Hovey said it was "fitting" to dedicate an oak tree in honor of essential workers because "the 'Mighty Oak' tree is one of the most loved trees in the world…It’s a symbol of strength, morale, resistance and knowledge, all distinctive qualities of first responders and essential workers."

Lipan added that oak trees are "hearty and you can count on them to grow."

The proclamation read by Hovey listed employees in health care, law enforcement, emergency services, emergency communications, social services, grocery stores and post offices as essential workers.

"I encourage everyone to thank first responders and essential workers when you come in necessary contact with them," stated Hovey.

