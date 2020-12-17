Hudson Council delays action on short-term rental regulations

Phil Keren
Akron Beacon Journal
HUDSON — City leaders will continue discussing the potential regulation of short-term residential rentals in the second full week of 2021.

Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to postpone the third reading of legislation regulating short-term rentals until Jan. 19. Council also unanimously postponed action on legislation that would impose a six-month temporary moratorium on the operation of short-term residential real estate rentals (less than 30 days). This legislation will next appear before council on Jan. 19.

Council President Bill Wooldredge (at-large) made a motion to postpone action on both the regulations and the moratorium until Jan. 19 because council is planning to continue discussing short-term rental regulations with the administration at a workshop on Jan. 12.

City solicitor Matt Vazzana said implementing a moratorium on short-term rentals was proposed so officials would have time to craft the regulations they're working on.

The city does not currently regulate short-term rentals such as Airbnbs and VRBOs. Council is mulling such regulations after many residents voiced concerns about a party in October at a home on Windsor Road that was being used as a short-term rental. 

Vazzana on Dec. 8 presented a proposal that would regulate short-term rentals through the city's business regulations. In the hour-long discussion, council raised a lot of issues that the administration is planning to address at the workshop Jan. 12.

Under the administration's current proposal, a short-term rental operator would have to apply for a permit from the city's community development director, and the public would not have input before the permit was issued. 

Council members on Dec. 8 generally agreed that the public should have the chance to comment before a short-term rental operation was set up. Within the current proposal, Vazzana said city leaders could look at adding a public hearing step to the process. Public input could also occur if a short-term rental operator was required to apply for a conditional use permit from the board of zoning and building appeals through the city's zoning regulations. The operator of a traditional bed and breakfast must apply for a conditional use permit if they want to have such a business in a residential district. Vazzana said a blended approach using both business and zoning regulations is also a possibility.

Council is now on recess until Jan. 5.

