Twinsburg Twp.’s 2021 appropriations set at $5 million

Ken Lahmers, Correspondent

TWINSBURG TWP. – Trustees have approved 2021 temporary appropriations, which estimate about $2.76 million to be spent in the general fund and about $4.99 million in all funds.

The township will adopt a permanent appropriations resolution by the end of March, as required by state law.

The general fund’s unencumbered balance as of Jan. 1 is estimated at $531,053, with 2021 revenues expected to be $2.92 million. All funds’ unencumbered balance is estimated at $4.4 million, with 2021 revenues expected to be $9.94 million.

Other estimated major fund figures are: Road and bridges, $494,797 appropriated ($33,398 unencumbered balance, $708,362 revenue); police district, $949,000 ($608,217 and $1.18 million); fire district, $275,800 ($1.24 million and $285,050); and fire/EMS district, $401,000 ($2 million and $411,940).

The Summit County Budget Commission has set the township’s 2021 amended certificate of estimated resources at $14.34 million, which is the total resources available for appropriation by fund. The certificate amount for each fund is calculated by adding the anticipated beginning unencumbered balance to the revenues estimated for the year.

According to Township Manager Rob Kagler, the adopted temporary 2021 appropriations are based largely on actual 2020 year-to-date and estimated 2020 year-end expenditures, and will be adjusted up or down after rollover to 2021 based on actual 2020 year-end expenditures and estimated 2021 expenditures.

The appropriations do not reflect amounts for large capital projects such as the annual road program, 2021-22 snow and ice removal and service department capital purchases. One exception this year is an International 4400 dump truck, the purchase of which trustees approved Dec. 9.

That truck chassis ($77,071) and body/equipment ($64,226) will be purchased from Rush Truck Centers and Henderson Products Inc., respectively. The township is selling an old dump truck on govdeals.com. Kagler said the new truck should be ready by next fall.

As additional 2021 capital projects are finalized, additional appropriations and expenditures will be authorized throughout the year, according to Kagler.

Meanwhile, trustees approved a three-year fire protection agreement with the city of Twinsburg. The $679,093 cost for 2021 will be 5 percent higher than this year’s $646,756. The cost will rise 3 percent in each of 2022 and 2033 to $699,465 and then $720,448.

OTHER BUSINESS

Engelke Construction Solutions was hired to provide construction services for Township Hall lobby improvements at $47,357. The money will come from the general fund. Kagler said restroom improvements, including the installation of touchless features, have been completed with coronavirus relief funds.

Kagler said the township’s remaining coronavirus relief funds will be used to pay police wages.

The following programs, with cost estimates in parentheses, were approved for 2021: recreation center ($75,000), senior center ($525), senior transportation ($525) and community gardens (zero).

Trustees hired the Roderick Linton Belfance law firm to provide legal services in 2021 for $20,000, hired the county engineer’s office to manage the 2021 township road program and declared their intent to conduct internet auctions when needed to sell unneeded, obsolete or unfit township personal property.

First Congregational Church was given permission to conduct a community nativity walk Dec. 24 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the township square.

Township offices will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1 for the holidays. Upcoming meetings are as follows: Jan. 5 – board of zoning appeals at 6 p.m. and zoning commission at 7; Jan. 13 – trustees at 6 p.m.

