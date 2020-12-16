Macedonia’s 2021 appropriations set at about $28 million

Ken Lahmers, Correspondent

MACEDONIA – City Council on Dec. 10 approved 2021 appropriations, which show $13.42 million plus $2.46 million in transfers and advances in the general fund and $24.02 million plus $4.1 million in transfers and advances in all funds.

Finance Director told Council when the ordinance was introduced in November, that the city is expected to start 2021 with a $2.7 million balance, and receive $8.9 million from income taxes, $1.78 million from property taxes and $180,000 in Local Government Funds, among other revenue sources.

Appropriations for other categories are as follows: street construction/repair, $1.83 million; parks/rec, $5.72 million including $305,000 in transfers/advances; debt service, $2.01 million; capital projects, $3.7 million including $1.34 million in transfers/advances; and non-budgetary, $458,000.

The general fund appropriations breakdown is as follows: Fire, $4.28 million; police, $3.3 million; dispatch, $837,300; finance, $806,000; service, $614,800; Council, $127,600; administrative support, $213,600; mayor’s office, $467,500; IT, $307,200; mayor’s court, $345,800; legal, $192,900; city center service, $397,300; buildings/engineering, $491,900; civil service, $8,100; and transfers, $2.46 million.

OTHER BUSINESS

Council OK’d purchasing two Ford F-750 dump truck cabs and chassis for $414,000 from Valley Ford Truck Inc. through ODOT’s cooperation purchasing program. The purchase will be financed over five years at 1.3 percent interest through KeyBank. Service Director John Hnottavange said the vehicles will replace two others.

Amendments were approved to the city’s use of tobacco products ordinance, with the main change being that the state’s legal age for buying such products is now 21 instead of 18.

A Tax Increment Financing agreement with the new CleanLand Car Wash on South Freeway Drive also was OK’d. CleanLand will make service payments to the city in lieu of real estate taxes, with the money going toward work on South Freeway and Bedford drives and Routes 82 and 8.

TIF arrangements dedicate tax increments within a defined district to finance the debt that is issued to pay for infrastructure projects. Mayor Nick Molnar said the car wash is expected to open soon.

Councilman Jeff Garvas was appointed to the Northfield Center Township-Macedonia Joint Economic Development District board, while Council set a public hearing on the new sign code for its next meeting Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Law Director Mark Guidetti has said the sign code changes “make it more user-friendly.”

Council approved a compensation schedule for non-union city employees, which calls for a 2 percent raise and also changes the title for Annette Smith from “human resources manager” to “director of human resources.” She will receive about a $5,000 raise to about $90,000 per year.

A capital purchase plan for the next five years was approved, with $442,500 set aside for items such as a bucket truck, Windmill Lakes golf parking lot upgrade, radar units for the police department, website redesign and a bizhub.

Council authorized selling old fitness center weight/cardio equipment on govdeals.com, with the money received to be used to purchase new equipment. Parks-Rec Director Jason Chadock said some of the existing equipment is 14 to 18 years old.

Molnar reported the city has received a $25,000 grant to be used for the senior citizens program, while Chadock announced the parks-rec department landed a grant from the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association to be used for new software. Chadock also said a new parks/rec logo is being designed, and hot tub repairs at the fitness center will take from six to eight weeks.

City Engineer Joe Gigliotti reported construction of a detention pond at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church is under way.

