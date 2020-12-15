Twinsburg Library closes building, goes to curbside services

TWINSBURG -- Staff shortages and rising COVID-19 cases have prompted the staff at the Twinsburg Public Library to close the building to the public and switch to curbside services.

According to a notice posted Dec. 10, the library decided to go to curbside and drive-up window services "due to the fact that Summit County remains at Level 4 ‘Purple’ for a second week as well as staff shortages related to required quarantines:" The switch started Dec. 11.

Donations to the Friends Shop will not be accepted until further notice.

The Twinsburg Library will tentatively reopen the building Jan. 4. Visit the website for information on the phased-in reopening.

Patrons can request items from other CLEVNET libraries to be brought in; those items may be picked up at the drive-up window.

The drive-up window is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. No appointment is needed to pick up items from the drive-up window.

The library also can hold board games, Rokus, and other nontraditional items when patrons call ahead. In addition, hotspot reservations also can be picked up at the drive-up window.

All craft kit pickups and virtual programs will continue as scheduled unless it is necessary to reschedule them.

Patrons can still return materials from the Twinsburg Public Library and those that belong to all other CLEVNET libraries. Use the Book / AV Returns for items normally placed in these drop-off slots. Return Hotspots, Rokus, board games, ukuleles and all other items normally returned inside the building to the drive-up window.

Those with an appointment for service must wear a facial covering over the nose and mouth. Children younger than 2 are exempt. Those using the drive-up window are asked to wear a face mask but it is not required.

The library’s public WiFi network remains available, with no library card required.

For questions, call 330-425-4268, ext. 7, visit the library's Facebook page or email librarian@twinsburglibrary.org

The library also offers many digital services; visit www.twinsburglibrary.org under the eCollections heading. There are also several databases available remotely under the Learning and Research Tab on the library's website. Patrons need their library card number to access these databases.

The Twinsburg Public Library was closed this spring due to COVID-19. It started services again in May, starting with accepting returns again and curbside service. The building was reopened to patrons on a limited basis May 20.

Visit www.twinsburglibrary.org or the library's Facebook page for updates.