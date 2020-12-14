Tallmadge council approves Weaver School purchase

Tallmadge City Council is getting closer to purchasing the former Weaver School, the soccer fields and the baseball field at the corner of North Avenue and Howe Road.

On Dec. 10, the council agreed to purchase the 29.179 acres from Summit County for $2, while County Council approved it Dec. 7. The Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board, which occupies the building, is expected to vote Dec. 17.

More:Tallmadge eying purchase of former Summit DD school

Tallmadge Mayor David Kline hopes to transform the school into a space that could house a culinary school, parks and recreation department activities, nonprofits and fledgling businesses.

The building has been appraised at $1.8 million, and operation costs are expected to be about $200,000. Demolition with potential asbestos abatement would be around $1 million.

Tallmadge would likely not take possession of the building until 2022, Kline said, which is dependent on when the DD board moves in to its Barberton and Cuyahoga Falls locations.

Kline said he would form a steering committee and involve the Community Improvement Corp. to determine the best use of the building.