Residential zoning for two Twinsburg parcels may be on ballot

Ken Lahmers, Correspondent

TWINSBURG – Voters could see two rezoning issues on the May 2021 primary election ballot, which would pave the way for a pair of future housing developments.

The Hillview Co. (Heritage Development) is seeking to build up to 44 single-family cluster homes on 13.3 acres southwest of the Ravenna-East Aurora roads intersection, and 35 homes on 12.3 acres on the southwest corner of Route 82 and Chamberlin Road.

City Council on Dec. 8 introduced legislation which would send the issues to the ballot. The matters will be on second reading at Council’s Jan. 12 session, and public hearings are scheduled for Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Council must send the issues to the Summit County Board of Elections by early February for them to appear on the May primary election ballot.

The firm requests the Ravenna Road parcel be rezoned from I-2 limited industry to R-5 cluster housing, and the Route 82 property from C-2 commercial to R-5. The planning commission recommended the rezonings to Council at meetings in August and early December.

The Ravenna Road site was identified as a “potential development area” during the 2014 comprehensive plan review process, according to planning panel documents.

Planning officials said although it was found to have some constraints to development because of possible wetlands features, the rezoning is consistent with land use policies established by the adopted comprehensive plan. It also is compatible with single-family residential uses to the east and south.

There is a small C-2 commercial site along the west frontage, while Tinker’s Creek and associated open space are to the west and intensive commercial and light industrial uses are to the north.

The site could allow for a maximum density of 46 units under R-5 zoning, but a conceptual plan by the Hillview Co. indicates 44 units. A townhome design is envisioned, with no more than four single-family cluster units attached in any building group.

Hillview has sought to have the Route 82 parcel rezoned three times in the last five years. Hillview rep Rob Benjamin told the planning panel earlier this year that the firm has owned the parcel for more than 40 years. It was zoned I-1 industrial when the firm bought it, but voters OK’d rezoning to C-2 in 2005.

Because it has been difficult to find a business that is interested in the property, Benjamin said Hillview sought R-5 single-family cluster housing zoning in 2015, but soon after withdrew the request. In 2018, R-5 zoning was sought again, but Council voted unanimously not to send the issue to the ballot.

“There has been little interest shown for either industrial or commercial development,” said Benjamin. “We developed Whispering Woods on the northwest corner of the intersection after getting that parcel rezoned, and it has been very successful. We believe the public would show the same interest in the southwest corner.”

Hillview’s conceptual plan calls for 34 homes to be built along two cul-de-sac streets, with access onto Chamberlin Road. Plans are to call the subdivision Chamberlin Crossing.

Benjamin said Ryan Homes, which has built the homes in Whispering Woods, “is gung-ho” about building on the 12.3 acres. “Whispering Woods has proved to be very successful, and we believe there’s a good market for homes across the street,” he said.

