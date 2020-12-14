Recycling your Christmas trees after the holidays

Kent Weeklies

Ever wonder what the best way is to dispose of your Christmas tree after the holidays?

The city of Stow and the Stow Urban Forestry Commission encourages residents to bring their trees to the Christmas tree drop-off area, which is in front of the Stow Community Gardens at 5070 Stow Road. Once the tree is dropped off, Stow’s Urban Forestry employees will chip the tree into mulch and make it available free of charge to Stow residents at the brush recycling site behind the Community Garden area.

The Christmas tree drop-off area will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week from Dec. 26 to the end of February. Christmas trees will be the only trees accepted at this site. All ornaments, garland and tinsel should be removed from the trees prior to drop-off and, if you transport the tree to the area in a bag, remove the tree from the bag and take the bag with you.

On average, it is estimated that 800 Christmas trees are dropped off each year at this location, but many more are discarded with the regular curbside trash. Help Stow become more sustainable by placing your tree at the Christmas tree drop-off site.

Another option is to place your Christmas tree in your yard to provide shelter for birds during the winter months. At the end of the winter season, the tree can then be deposited at Stow’s brush drop-off site at 5070 Stow Road. The hours for the brush drop-off site are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.