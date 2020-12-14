Portion of Northampton Road in Cuyahoga Falls will be closed Tuesday

Kent Weeklies

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Northampton Road between Meredith Lane and Portage Trail Extension will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The road will be closed for the performance of electric work and cleaning debris, according to Cuyahoga Falls City Service Director Anthony Zumbo.

Detour signs will be posted. Traffic will be detoured to Meredith Lane to Valley Road to Portage Trail Extension.

In the event of inclement weather, the project will be moved to Wednesday, Dec.16. Safety forces have been notified.