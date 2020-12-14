Morgan Foundation names new trustee, board chairman

Kent Weeklies

On Dec. 1, the trustees of Burton D. Morgan Foundation unanimously voted to welcome Jenny Peshina as a new trustee, effective immediately.

Peshina has had a long career with the American Heart Association and currently serves as National Consultant of Volunteerism. She is also co-founder of DJP Properties, a family business that includes rental properties in Canton, Louisville, and Malvern.

“I am honored to join the Morgan Foundation Board and look forward to furthering Burt Morgan’s mission and vision,” commented Peshina “His passion for making a difference and commitment to entrepreneurship was inspiring, and I am committed to supporting and contributing to the exciting work being done in Northeast Ohio through the Foundation.”

The trustees also voted for longtime trustee Richard Seaman to serve as board chairman, a position not previously held on the board. Seamanwas CEO of Seaman Corp. for 40 years and is now chairman of the board of directors. Seaman is also the author of "A Vibrant Vision: The Entrepreneurship of Multigenerational Family Business."

In addition, Foundation CEO and President Deborah Hoover was appointed to be an ex officio member of the board of trustees.

Board cairman Seaman commented, “Jenny will be a valuable addition to the Morgan Foundation Board of Trustees. She brings a career of entrepreneurial accomplishments in the non-profit environment but also has entrepreneurial experience in the business arena. Jenny also knew Burt Morgan personally. Her respect for his philosophy and commitment to the free enterprise system and entrepreneurship will help to assure that the spirit of Donor’s Intent remains a key component of Morgan Foundation’s strategic direction.”

Burton D. Morgan Foundation is a philanthropic organization that champions entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship education in Northeast Ohio through grantmaking, ecosystem building, and knowledge sharing. Founded in 1967 by visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist Burt Morgan, the mission of Burton D. Morgan Foundation is to champion the entrepreneurial spirit, contribute to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and serve as a leader in the field of entrepreneurship education. Morgan Foundation pursues its mission through grantmaking in support of Youth, Collegiate, and Adult Entrepreneurship; through regional ecosystem building to provide strong networks for startups and scaleups; and through knowledge sharing bolstered by its research arm, the Entrepreneurship Education Experiment. To find out more, visit www.bdmorganfdn.org.