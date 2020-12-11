Stow decides to close city buildings for now

Kent Weeklies

Stow leaders decided Friday to close all city buildings to the public until further notice, citing an abundance of caution related to recent concerns around the spread of COVID-19.

“We are working diligently to provide essential services to residents who need them. Our police, fire and EMS services are fully functional and continue to provide the best service and response to the community,” said Mayor John Pribonic. “We are disappointed to have to close our buildings to the public, however the safety and well-being of our citizens and our employees is of the greatest concern. When it comes to resident safety, we will always err on the side of caution."

Residents and businesses that have any city business to attend to are asked to do so over the phone. All city departments may be reached at 330-689-2700.

Donations/collections for various programs will continue to be accepted at Stow City Hall. A donation cart is located in the vestibule. Bells for the Christmas Eve Jingle are still available – a basket of bells is also in the vestibule.

Community leaders will continue to monitor the scenario as it impacts the local community. For more information, visit stowohio.org.