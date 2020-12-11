'Live Window Sundays' continues Dec. 13 and 20

Kent Weeklies

"Live Window Sundays" will continue Dec. 13 and 20 from 12.30 to 2.30 p.m. The first one took place Dec. 6.

There will be elves and other characters in about 10 downtown windows entertaining those who stroll by, as well as decorating trees, reading, wrapping packages and more.

A complete list of Live Windows will be available on www.destinationhudson.com. Musicians and carolers will be stationed at various spots throughout Downtown Hudson.