Cuyahoga Falls police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police reports, a compilation of incidents responded to by local police agencies, are not intended to be all-inclusive.

Disorderly conduct

Man was wanted on warrant: Police arrested a 23-year-old Meriline Street resident Dec. 2 around 9:30 p.m. after responding to a call and finding him "yelling obscenities and flailing around the house requiring police response to get him under control," according to the report. Police determind he was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear on resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges. Police also found a switchblade knife in his back pocket and charged him with disorderly conduct and prohibited weapons misdemeanors.

Theft

Briefcase reported stolen: A Sackett Avenue man reported Dec. 2 that someone had taken his briefcase with $8,500 cash and other items some time between 8 a.m. Oct. 11 and 5:30 a.m. Oct. 12. The report stated this case was related to a prior-reported incident.

Mountain bike taken: A Charles Street resident reported Dec. 1 that someone took her $300 mountain bike from the patio area of her apartment building. The theft occurred some time after Nov. 24, she said.

Hinges taken from door: The owner of a Front Street business reported someone took the hinges from the back door of his business some time in the early morning hours Dec. 1 and took $300 in cash.

Assault

Punch in the face nets charge: Police arrested a 25-year-old Americana Drive resident on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of assault after he struck a 48-year-old guest at his home in the face, "causing injury to the nose," according to the report.

Stranger punched woman: A 32-year-old Sixth Street woman told police another woman punched her in the face around 11:40 p.m. Dec. 1. The woman said she left the scene and wants to prosecute, but there are no leads, police reported.

Weapons charge

Man had loaded pistol in car: Police arrested a 23-year-old resident on a fourth-degree felony charge of improper handling of a firearm following a traffic stop around 2 p.m. Nov. 30. According to the report, the man informed police the loaded .45 cal weapon was hidden under the driver's seat. He was taken to jail.