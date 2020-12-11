Cuyahoga Falls police reports

The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is one of only seven in Summit County that has been certified in all state "minimum standards" for police agencies.

Disorderly conduct

Man was wanted on warrant: Police arrested a 23-year-old Meriline Street resident Dec. 2 around 9:30 p.m. after responding to a call and finding him "yelling obscenities and flailing around the house requiring police response to get him under control," according to the report. Police determind he was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear on resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges. Police also found a switchblade knife in his back pocket and charged him with disorderly conduct and prohibited weapons misdemeanors.

Theft

Briefcase reported stolen: A Sackett Avenue man reported Dec. 2 that someone had taken his briefcase with $8,500 cash and other items some time between 8 a.m. Oct. 11 and 5:30 a.m. Oct. 12. The report stated this case was related to a prior-reported incident.

Mountain bike taken: A Charles Street resident reported Dec. 1 that someone took her $300 mountain bike from the patio area of her apartment building. The theft occurred some time after Nov. 24, she said.

Hinges taken from door: The owner of a Front Street business reported someone took the hinges from the back door of his business some time in the early morning hours Dec. 1 and took $300 in cash.

Assault

Punch in the face nets charge: Police arrested a 25-year-old Americana Drive resident on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of assault after he struck a 48-year-old guest at his home in the face, "causing injury to the nose," according to the report.

Stranger punched woman: A 32-year-old Sixth Street woman told police another woman punched her in the face around 11:40 p.m. Dec. 1. The woman said she left the scene and wants to prosecute, but there are no leads, police reported.

Weapons charge

Man had loaded pistol in car: Police arrested a 23-year-old resident on a fourth-degree felony charge of improper handling of a firearm following a traffic stop around 2 p.m. Nov. 30. According to the report, the man informed police the loaded .45 cal weapon was hidden under the driver's seat. He was taken to jail.