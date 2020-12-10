Twinsburg library closing building, moving to curbside services

Kent Weeklies

The Twinsburg Public Library has announced the library building will be closed to the public starting Friday, Dec. 11. This will allow the library to prepare for moving to curbside services.

Officials cited the reasons for the closure as "Summit County remains at Level 4 ‘Purple’ for a second week as well as staff shortages related to required quarantines."

All public computer use was shut down Thursday night.

Donations to the Friends Shop are also stopped until further notice.

Curbside and phone reference services will begin Monday, Dec. 14. Holds may be picked up during drive-up window hours beginning on Monday.

Visit www.twinsburglibrary.org and the library's Facebook for details and the latest information.