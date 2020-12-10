Stow, Munroe Falls remain open with continued safety protocols

While the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District has made big changes to its operations in response to Summit County turning purple last week, the two communities it serves are maintaining their heightened protocols, city leaders say.

Munroe Falls

"We've limited contact in City Hall going back to March, and I was never able to relax that because we have such a small staff to begin with, and if one person got sick the chance of it spreading and paralyzing us was pretty great," Mayor James Armstrong explained. "The county going purple just prevented me from relaxing any of those rules."

Can I come to City Hall? Munroe Falls City Hall remains open, but visitors are by appointment only. Appointments are only granted for business that cannot be handled in any other manner. City employees are available by phone and email, but are working from home if possible.

Call 330-688-7491 for an appointment.

How do I pay my water bill? Water payments should be placed in the red drop box.

How do I get trash bags? Residents must make arrangements to get single purchase trash bags.

Is City Council still meeting? City Council meetings are held via Zoom, and the link is available on the city's website, www.munroefalls.com. The city is trying to limit contact within meetings, so some individuals, such as the finance director and law director, appear via Zoom. Armstrong also appears via Zoom while in his City Hall office.

Stow

"One thing I want to make clear is that our residents will not see any services diminished," Mayor John Pribonic said. "We're not shutting down. Maybe someone's working from home, but [residents] won't know that because calls will be directed properly. From the outside, it'll look the same."

Is City Hall open? City Hall is still open between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., but will be closed noon-1 p.m. daily through Jan. 8, 2021. While the building is open to visitors, the city asks that residents first attempt to have their issues resolved by phone or by email. All city departments can be reached at 330-689-2700, and emails are available at www.stowohio.org.

Can I book rental facilities? Currently, the city is not accepting any new reservations for the Leona Farris Lodge (Silver Springs Lodge), the Oak Tree Shelter, Lakeview Shelter, Oregon Trails or Heritage Barn through the end of March 2021.

Is the Christmas Eve Jingle still happening? Yes! At 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, the city is asking community members to ring bells for two minutes outside their homes to help Santa find his way to Stow. Bells are available in the lobby of Stow City Hall.

Are City Council and other boards and commissions still meeting? Yes. The various bodies are meeting virtually and all meetings are live streamed and available for later viewing on the city's YouTube channel.

How do I work with the Engineering Department? While the Engineering Department's offices are closed to visitors, residents can still come into City Hall and drop off their plans in the cart outside of the department doors. City employees will review the plans and call the resident when they can pick them up.

Reporter Krista S. Kano can be reached at 330-541-9416, kkano@thebeaconjournal.com or on Twitter @KristaKanoABJ.