Silver Lake police cancels Shop With A Cop program due to COVID-19

SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Police Department canceled its traditional Shop With A Cop program due to COVID-19, but the agency is still going to assist a family during the holiday season.

Village Police Lt. Steve Justice said a committee met in September to discuss plans for Shop With A Cop, but said the members "couldn’t come up with a plan that both enabled us to continue the tradition, and stay within the social distancing guidelines set forth by Gov. [Mike] DeWine and the Health Department."

He added that while he had hoped the threat of COVID-19 "would have diminished substantially" by now, he knew it was quite possible the event would be canceled.

"This year has proven difficult to do a traditional Shop With A Cop event," said Justice. "Typically, we would get names from the guidance counselor at school, but with the majority of kids not actually in school (and none right now), we didn’t have much to pull from."

Justice said Silver Lake police has selected a family that it will sponsor during the holiday season.

"We had some excess [money] from last year that enabled us to do this without fundraising this year," he said.

Jus said anyone wishing to make a monetary donation should make the check out to Silver Lake Shop With A Cop and send it to: Silver Lake Police Department, 2961 Kent Road, Silver Lake 44224.

The department is planning to participate in Shop With A Cop in 2021, according to Justice.

