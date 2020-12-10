Annual Christmas Box Angel of Hope Ceremony to be held virtually Dec. 13

Kent Weeklies

The Annual Christmas Box Angel of Hope Ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and in order to ensure the safety of all participants, the ceremony will be held virtually.

A link to the virtual event will be made available on the Stow Christmas Box Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Facebook page closer to the event.

Each December, on the second Sunday, an annual candle lighting ceremony is held at the Christmas Box Angel of Hope at Silver Springs Cemetery, at 5080 Stow Road in Stow to remember and honor children who have passed away too soon.

“This moving ceremony is a special time to remember and to honor our children as the holiday season approaches,” said Timothy Thies, event coordinator. “Although we will not be holding the ceremony in person this year, we will be able to feel the presence of our community as we connect virtually.”

The Christmas Box Angel of Hope, inspired by the Richard Paul Evans book, "The Christmas Box," stands in Silver Springs Cemetery. The Christmas Box became a best-selling book which told the story of a Mother’s grief over the loss of her child. The angel was brought to Stow in 2001. This memorial is a peaceful place for grieving parents whose children have died, before or after birth, to mourn, heal, and remember their beloved children. It has also given parents, family, and friends an opportunity to connect with one another as they visit the memorial.

For more information on the Christmas Box Angel of Hope Memorial, visit www.stowangelofhope.com.