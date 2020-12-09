Leaves no match for dedicated Twinsburg Boy Scouts

April Helms

TWINSBURG – More than 30 Cub and Boy Scouts and their families went through Twinsburg on a mission: rake up leaves from the yards of those who may struggle with the fall chore.

Cub Scouts, who are ages 5 through 10, from Cub Scout Pack 67 at Faith United Methodist Church in Twinsburg, and Cub Scout Pack 677 at Ss. Cosmas and Damian, and Boy Scouts age 11 through 17 from Troop 213 at Summit Lodge 213 in Twinsburg, and Troop 223 from the First Congregational Church in Twinsburg, participated. This year, the troops raked 20 yards on Nov. 21.

Keith Barnes, the committee chairman, said the Yard Charge has been active for around 20 years. Participating troops go to the residences who have requested the service, rake leaves onto a tarp, and haul the piles to the curb.

Barnes said that the local churches, Summit Lodge and the Twinsburg Senior Center reach out to their members regarding the Yard Charge. “The Senior Center is like 90 percent of our names,” he added.

The troops work about 3 to 4 hours, Barnes said. “It’s not an easy task to do. We usually start at about 9 and end around 1.”

The pandemic posed some challenges this year, Barnes said.

“We had to limit how many people were at each house, and that made it difficult to schedule everything,” he said. “We had to have less than 10 people per group. Before, we just schedule people to go out. That was interesting.”

One way this year cooperated, however, was the weather, Barnes said.

“This was a very lucky year, it was so nice,” he said. Barnes added that they generally “play around the calendar” when it comes to selecting a date. In general, a date is selected, with a backup date in case of rain.

