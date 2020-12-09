Silver Lake Council accepts president's resignation

Phil Keren

Kent Weeklies

SILVER LAKE — Village council members on Monday accepted the resignation of their leader and are now hoping to appoint a new member later this month.

Council unanimously approved the resignation of Council President Jerry Jones (at-large), who said he is stepping down from the body at the end of the year. Jones announced at a meeting in October that he would resign from council and he submitted a written resignation notice to Village Clerk-Treasurer Sean Housley on Nov. 30.

"I have no regrets," said Jones at Monday's meeting. "It's been a long time. It's a hard decision to make, but I just felt that it's time."

Jones' colleagues praised him for his service to the village.

"I really appreciate your service and your leadership," stated Council member Therese Dunphy (District B).

Council member Bill Church (at-large) said it had been "an incredible experience" to serve on the legislative body with Jones. Church thanked Jones and added, "I learned a lot from you. I appreciate it."

Council Vice President member Betsy Meyer (at-large) credited Jones with getting her involved in local government.

"I really appreciate everything you've taught me," said Meyer.

Council member Tim Nichols (District C) also thanked Jones, noting the council leader had a "tremendous service record."

Jones will attend his final meeting as a council member on Dec. 21.

Jones joined village council in April 2006 and has served as its president since January 2009. Prior to serving on village council, Jones was mayor of the city of Munroe Falls, where he also served on the then-village of Munroe Falls Council for eight years.

Replacement process

A total of 11 residents applied for the at-large post that Jones is vacating at the end of the year. The applicants are: Bonnie Bray; Rebecca Brockmeyer; Shelley Jurkiewicz; Anthony Karam; Annmarie Lann; Andy Myers; Dana Myers; Justin Ramos; Christopher Scott; David Via; and Courtney Zimmerman.

A special council committee chaired by Dunphy was scheduled to interview the candidates on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and Thursday, Dec. 10. Dunphy said she and her fellow committee members — Council members Matt Plesich (District D) and Nichols — are hoping to narrow the field to three or four finalists, and conduct a second interview of those candidates on Dec. 14. Dunphy said the committee would then bring its recommended appointment to the full council for its approval on Dec. 21. If the recommended appointee is approved by a majority of council, he or she is expected to be sworn in to office at that same meeting Dec. 21, according to Dunphy.

The term for this at-large council seat expires Dec. 31, 2023.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@thebeaconjournal.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.