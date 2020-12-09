Information on new trash, recycling services for residents

Kent Weeklies

Kimble Companies recently sent letters to Tallmadge residents regarding the new contract effective Jan. 1, 2021. Kimble has started delivering to each residence receiving Regular Full Service, a 96-gallon cart to contain your trash, and to all residents a 65-gallon cart to contain your recyclable materials. Delivery of these will take some time, but should be completed by Dec. 18. If you are a Low Volume customer, you will not receive a trash cart, only a recycle cart.

Residents currently receiving Regular Full Service will continue to do so. If you would like to receive Low Volume Service or have any special service requests or questions, contact the Tallmadge Public Service Department at 330-633-0854.

As for the Republic trash and recycle carts, they have a company scheduled the last week of service to follow their drivers and remove the empty carts at the curb. Make sure all carts are out the week of Dec.28, the last week of service.

Do not use the new carts until service begins with Kimble in 2021. Continue to use your Republic carts through the end of December.