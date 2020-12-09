County Democratic Party to fill council vacancy

Kent Weeklies

The Summit County Democratic Party will hold a meeting Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. to fill the at-large vacancy on Tallmadge City Council.

The Summit County Democratic Party is calling a meeting of its central committee members that reside in Tallmadge to fill the vacancy.

The meeting will be conducted virtually via Zoom. Members of the public and media will be able to view a live stream of the meeting on the Summit County Democratic Party’s Facebook page.